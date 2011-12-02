* New share issue to fund investment programme
* Retailer is seeking to raise $350 million
* Offer priced at 9 pct discount to market
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Russian fast-growing
retail chain Magnit said on Friday it
priced a secondary share offering at $85, as it hopes to raise
$350 million to fund part of its investment programme.
The price represents a 9 percent discount to the market
price -- the stock closed at 2,874 roubles ($93.47) on
Thursday.
Russia's largest food retailer by stores,
Magnit is expected to spend more than $1 billion on further
expansion next year, including opening more hypermarkets and
convenience stores and developing logistics capabilities.
"The placement will help the company to target the
upper end of its planned capital expenditures for 2012 of $1.0
billion - $1.4 billion while maintaining the company's leverage
targets," it said in a statement.
In 2011 the Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer
plans to spend a record $1.8 billion on opening at least 50
hypermarkets and up to 1,000 convenience stores, with bank loans
and domestic bonds being the main financing instruments.
Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are the Joint Global
Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the
placement of 10.81 million new shares, which will
increase Magnit's share capital by 12 percent.
Russian companies can only place 25 percent of their
shares abroad under stock market regulations, and Magnit has
already exhausted its quota, so the offer will be made only in
Russia.
Shares in Magnit were down 4.84 percent by 0830
GMT.