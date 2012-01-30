* Sees sales up 25-30 pct in 2012 vs 42 pct growth in 2011

* Expects EBITDA margin at 7.5-8.0 pct vs 8.18 pct in 2011

* 2011 profits backed by stronger purchasing power

* Will not put brakes on expansion plan

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russian grocer Magnit expects slower sales growth and lower margins in 2012 but will not put the brakes on an aggressive expansion plan that has seen it become the country's biggest retailer by stores.

Magnit sees sales growing 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, chief executive Sergei Galitskiy said on Monday, compared with a 42 percent rise in 2011.

The company said its number of outlets grew to more than 5,300 last year, making it hard to match recent sales growth figures. It still plans to open up to 1,425 outlets this year, having opened 1,254 stores in 2011.

"Russian retailers with $5-$10 billion turnover are growing faster than any other companies in the world, with quite a decent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin," Galitskiy said on a conference call.

"We believe that what Russian retailers are showing is a rare case ... when they show this kind of growth for many years ... The retail market is feeling quite well, based on our results."

Russian retail sales rose 7.2 percent in 2011 compared with a 6.3 percent increase in 2010, with December sales rising at the fastest pace since October 2008.

The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer is also expected to achieve EBITDA margin of 7.5-8.0 percent, Galitskiy said.

In 2011, its EBITDA margin rose to 8.18 percent from 8.12 percent in 2010, supported by strong fourth-quarter results, beating a 7.3-7.5 percent company forecast.

Magnit's turnover is closing in on that of chief rival X5 , which disappointed investors with its first-ever fall in quarterly like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a string of missed forecasts.

Magnit generated 335.7 billion roubles ($11.09 billion) in 2011 sales, while X5 sales stood at 452.5 billion roubles.

By 1600 GMT, Magnit's London-listed stock was trading 0.55 percent lower, outperforming X5, which was down 2.6 percent.

FEELING ALL RIGHT

Magnit did not provide fourth-quarter results, but according to Otkritie analysts fourth-quarter gross margin came in at an all-time high 26.6 percent and the EBITDA margin at 10.6 percent, up from 22.6 percent and 8.3 percent a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast them at 24.4 percent and 8.2 percent.

Galitskiy said the results were helped by better purchasing conditions, a higher share of imports, and a bigger contribution from hypermarkets, which generated bumper sales in December ahead of the New Year holidays.

"I've been saying during the past year that the consumer is feeling all right ... During (New Year) holidays consumers afforded a bit more expensive products," he added.

Its full-year net profit rose 20 percent in roubles to 12.2 billion roubles, according to unaudited figures based on management accounts, to be up 24.3 percent in dollar terms to $414.6 million, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA increased 43.13 percent to 27.5 billion roubles.

Gross profit was up 54.3 percent at 81.6 billion roubles, with gross margin climbing to 24.3 percent from 22.4 percent.