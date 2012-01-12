* To open 1,400-1,425 stores vs 1,254 in 2011
* Plans more cosmetic stores and hypermarkets
MOSCOW Jan 12 Fast-growing Russian food
store chain Magnit said on Thursday it plans
to open between 1,400 and 1,425 new outlets this year, up from
1,254 openings in 2011.
Already Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit
plans to open 800 neighbourhood stores, 50 to 55 hypermarkets
and 550-570 cosmetic stores, spokesman Oleg Goncharov said on
Thursday.
Of the total stores it added in 2011, 1,004 were
neighbourhood stores, 42 were hypermarkets and 208 were cosmetic
shops.
Magnit earlier said it planned to spend $1.0 billion to $1.4
billion in 2012 on further expansion. It raised $475 million
through a secondary share offering in December to help finance
the investment programme.
The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer boasts the
fastest sales growth rate among Russian publicly-listed
retailers thanks to its aggressive expansion.
Magnit's revenue grew 42 percent to 335.6 billion roubles
($10.56 billion) in 2011 as it increased selling space by almost
two-fifths, the retailer said on Wednesday.