MOSCOW Jan 12 Fast-growing Russian food store chain Magnit said on Thursday it plans to open between 1,400 and 1,425 new outlets this year, up from 1,254 openings in 2011.

Already Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit plans to open 800 neighbourhood stores, 50 to 55 hypermarkets and 550-570 cosmetic stores, spokesman Oleg Goncharov said on Thursday.

Of the total stores it added in 2011, 1,004 were neighbourhood stores, 42 were hypermarkets and 208 were cosmetic shops.

Magnit earlier said it planned to spend $1.0 billion to $1.4 billion in 2012 on further expansion. It raised $475 million through a secondary share offering in December to help finance the investment programme.

The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer boasts the fastest sales growth rate among Russian publicly-listed retailers thanks to its aggressive expansion.

Magnit's revenue grew 42 percent to 335.6 billion roubles ($10.56 billion) in 2011 as it increased selling space by almost two-fifths, the retailer said on Wednesday.