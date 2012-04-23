* Retailer's Q1 profit rises 158 percent yr/yr

* Selling space up by more than third

* Reiterates growth targets for 2012

* Dividend hiked to 18.26 roubles a share

* Shares up 0.8 percent

MOSCOW, April 23 Russian retailer Magnit beat expectations as first-quarter net profit more than doubled in dollar terms, helped by a rapid expansion that saw the opening of 157 more stores.

The company, which increased its selling space by more than a third year-on-year in the January to March period, repeated its earlier forecast of 25-30 percent sales growth in rouble terms for 2012.

"In the second quarter of this year we have started to invest in price attractiveness of our stores more actively ... We reiterate our guidance of sales and earnings growth for 2012," Chief Executive Sergei Galitskiy said in a statement, adding that the forecasts could be revised at the half year stage.

Magnit said net profit rose to $157.7 million from $61 million in the first quarter of 2011, against an analyst average forecast of $113.7 million.

Magnit's Moscow-traded shares were up 0.8 percent at 3,800 roubles by 0854 GMT, against a falling overall market. The company leads a list of Russian retailers backed by investors to take advantage of rising consumer spending and increase their share of a fragmented market.

Magnit proposed a 2011 dividend of 18.26 roubles ($0.62) a share and a first quarter 2012 dividend of 5.18 roubles, up from a total of 11.24 roubles for 2010 and Q1 2011.

Earlier this month the company reported that net sales grew 34 percent in rouble terms to 101 billion roubles, or an increase of 30 percent in dollar terms.