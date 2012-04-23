* Retailer's Q1 profit rises 158 percent yr/yr
MOSCOW, April 23 Russian retailer Magnit
beat expectations as first-quarter net profit more
than doubled in dollar terms, helped by a rapid expansion that
saw the opening of 157 more stores.
The company, which increased its selling space by more than
a third year-on-year in the January to March period, repeated
its earlier forecast of 25-30 percent sales growth in rouble
terms for 2012.
"In the second quarter of this year we have started to
invest in price attractiveness of our stores more actively ...
We reiterate our guidance of sales and earnings growth for
2012," Chief Executive Sergei Galitskiy said in a statement,
adding that the forecasts could be revised at the half year
stage.
Magnit said net profit rose to $157.7 million from
$61 million in the first quarter of 2011, against an analyst
average forecast of $113.7 million.
Magnit's Moscow-traded shares were up 0.8 percent at 3,800
roubles by 0854 GMT, against a falling overall market. The
company leads a list of Russian retailers backed by investors to
take advantage of rising consumer spending and increase their
share of a fragmented market.
Magnit proposed a 2011 dividend of 18.26 roubles ($0.62) a
share and a first quarter 2012 dividend of 5.18 roubles, up from
a total of 11.24 roubles for 2010 and Q1 2011.
Earlier this month the company reported that net sales grew
34 percent in rouble terms to 101 billion roubles, or an
increase of 30 percent in dollar terms.