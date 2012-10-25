MOSCOW Oct 25 Fast-growing Russian retailer
Magnit said on Thursday its net profit in nine months
to October surged by 123 percent, year-on-year, to $539.9
million.
Magnit also said in a statement its earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew
75.2 percent to $1.05 billion for a 10.25 percent margin, up
from 7.20 percent a year ago.
It did not provide separate third-quarter figures. According
to Reuters calculations, quarterly net profit totaled $200
million against an average forecast of $155 million in a Reuters
poll.
Third-quarter EBITDA came in at around $383 million versus
the $330.2 million forecast in a Reuters poll.