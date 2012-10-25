* Posts 11 pct EBITDA margin in Q3 vs 8.4 pct a year ago

* Q3 net profit $200 mln, vs $155 mln forecast

* Q3 EBITDA $383 mln, vs $330 mln forecast

* Results boosted by increased purchasing power

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Oct 25 Low-cost food retailer Magnit , Russia's second-biggest by revenue, pledged to sacrifice profitability to retain market share as it posted third quarter earnings ahead of forecasts.

Magnit, which has been expanding its mostly discount store chain rapidly in Russian regions since 1998, has outperformed competitors in terms of sales growth and margins.

Third-quarter net profit almost doubled to $200 million, beating a $155 million market forecast, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 60 percent to $383 million for an 11 percent margin.

Sergei Galitskiy, Magnit's founder and chief executive, said the company was reaping the benefits of scale from its supply chain and enjoyed broadly the same purchasing terms as its bigger rival X5.

An EBITDA margin of 11 percent is untypical of the sector, where other publicly-listed players recently recorded margins of 6 to 8 percent.

Galitskiy said he expected it to decline in the future when competitors become more aggressive.

"If the market requires lower prices, we will give even lower prices. We will not hold on to EBITDA," Galitskiy told analysts during a conference call, adding he saw no reason to be worried as long as the EBITDA margin stays above 6.5 percent.

He told Reuters in an interview this month he would stick to a winning formula of targeting low- to middle-income shoppers through mostly convenience stores.

Magnit's London-listed stock closed up 2.6 percent while X5 traded flat. X5 has struggled with operational issues since changing its strategy last year to focus on organic expansion, rather than acquisitions.

Magnit is expected to catch up with X5 in terms of sales within the next two years. It turned in sales equivalent to $11 billion in 2011 against X5's $15.5 billion, and expects its sales to grow by 30-32 percent this year in rouble terms.

In the third quarter, sales totalled $3.5 billion, bringing its nine-month result to $10.3 billion, as Magnit's chain of stores rose to 6,119 from 4,767 at the end of September of 2011.

Nine-month net profit surged by 123 percent to $539.9 million and EBITDA rose 75.2 percent to $1.05 billion for a 10.25 percent margin, up from 7.20 percent a year ago.

Galitskiy said he expected good results in the fourth quarter, without providing specific guidance.

"Are the surprises over for this year? We believe not," said Maria Kolbina, an analyst at VTB Capital.

Kolbina said she expects Magnit's EBITDA margin ti stay above 11 percent in the final quarter - traditionally the strongest period for retailers, unless there is a sector-wide discounting campaign.