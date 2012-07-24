MOSCOW, July 24 Fast-growing Russian retailer
Magnit said on Tuesday its first-half net
profit grew 142 percent, year-on-year, to $339.56 million,
beating forecast.
The result came on the back of a 86.8 percent rise in core
profit, or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to $670.6 million, Magnit said in a
statement.
The EBITDA margin increased to 9.90 percent from 6.56
percent a year ago.
The company did not provide separate figures for the second
quarter, for which analysts had forecast net profit of $132.3
million, up 67.5 percent year-on-year.
In the first quarter of 2011, Magnit's net profit stood at
$157.7 million.