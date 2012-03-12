March 12 Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit reported a 37.5 percent year-on-year increase in February sales compared to a rise of 32.4 percent in January.

Net sales totalled 33.3 billion roubles ($1.1 billion), Magnit said in a statement, adding it increased selling space by 35.7 percent, year-on-year.

Magnit expects sales to rise by 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent growth rate in 2011.