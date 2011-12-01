MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian grocery chain Magnit
said on Thursday its sales increased by 33 percent in
November on the back of continued store rollout after rising 32
percent in the previous month.
The company said in a statement sales totalled 28.9 billion
roubles ($941 million) compared to 21.7 billion roubles in
November 2010.
Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit opened 153
outlets last month, increasing selling space by 39.3 percent and
bringing its total number of outlets to 5,023.
The company said late on Wednesday it would sell $350
million of new shares to fund further expansion.