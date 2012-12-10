MOSCOW Dec 10 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Monday its November sales grew 35.1 percent, year-on-year, to 39 billion roubles ($1.27 billion) after a 36-percent increase in October.

The company opened 196 outlets last month, bringing its total number of stores to 6,477, compared to 5,023 a year ago, it said in a statement.

Magnit is targeting 30-32 percent sales growth in the whole of 2012.