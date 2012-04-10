MOSCOW, April 10 Fast-expanding Russian food
retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its first-quarter
like-for-like sales grew 4.12 percent year-on-year after a 3.12
percent rise in the previous quarter.
The result came on the back of a 4.9 percent rise in the
average ticket, while traffic was down 0.75 percent, the company
said in a statement.
Total sales grew 34.1 percent in the January through March
period in rouble terms to stand at 100.6 billion roubles ($3.39
billion) as the company opened 157 stores.
In March alone, sales rose 32.5 percent year-on-year to 36.2
billion roubles after an increase of 37.5 percent in February.
The company earlier forecast its sales will rise by 25-30
percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent
growth rate in 2011.