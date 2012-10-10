Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
MOSCOW Oct 10 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Wednesday that its September sales grew by 36 percent, year-on-year, to 36.1 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), after rising by 34 percent in August.
The company opened 145 new outlets last month, bringing its total number of stores to 6,119, it said in a statement.
Last month Magnit raised its full-year sales growth guidance for 2012 to 30-32 percent from 30 percent and said that it expected growth to slow to 25-27 percent next year. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.