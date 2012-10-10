* Like-for-like sales up 7.1 pct in Q3 vs 3.5 pct in H1
* Total September sales rise 36 pct after 34 pct in Aug
* May revise 2013 sales growth guidance of 25-27 pct
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian retailer Magnit
said sales growth accelerated in the third quarter as customers
hit by rising inflation spent more in its cut-price stores, and
it opened 145 new outlets.
Magnit has expanded rapidly outside Moscow, targeting
provincial shoppers with low to middle incomes instead of the
more prosperous inhabitants of Russia's capital, and kept a
tight rein on costs, leaving it ahead of competitors.
Only 32 of Magnit's more than 6,000 stores are in Moscow.
Like-for-like sales rose 7.1 percent in the three months to
end-September and 4.6 percent in the first nine months of the
year, improving on a growth rate of 3.5 percent in the first
half of the year.
Growth in mature stores was driven by a 6.3 percent rise in
average spending per customer in the third quarter, while the
number of purchases edged up 0.7 percent, Magnit said in a
statement.
Total sales, including the contribution from newer stores,
rose 33 percent in January-September to over $10 billion, with
growth accelerating in September to 36 percent from 34 percent
in the previous month as it stepped up store openings.
Russian retail sales growth has been losing pace over the
past months, with the latest reading at 4.3 percent for August
after a rise of 5.4 percent in July, official data showed.
Russian consumer confidence worsened in the third quarter,
with VTB analysts saying the sentiment was dented by global
economic woes, accelerated inflation and a weaker rouble.
Magnit's chief rival X5, contending with
operational and management issues after a recent strategy
change, is expected to report flat to negative like-for-like
sales in the third quarter on Thursday, while its total revenues
are seen rising by 13 percent, a Reuters poll showed.
Last month Magnit, whose biggest shareholder is its founder
and chief executive Sergei Galitskiy, raised its full-year sales
growth guidance for 2012 to 30-32 percent from 30 percent,
against X5's target of 15 percent, and said that it expected
growth to slow to 25-27 percent next year due to a high base for
comparison.
It said at the time guidance for 2013 was subject to change
at the end of October or in November.
Magnit had 6,119 stores at the end of September - 1,352 more
than a year ago and more than any other Russian retailer. It
generated $7.8 billion in full-year 2011 sales.