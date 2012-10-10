* Like-for-like sales up 7.1 pct in Q3 vs 3.5 pct in H1

MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian retailer Magnit said sales growth accelerated in the third quarter as customers hit by rising inflation spent more in its cut-price stores, and it opened 145 new outlets.

Magnit has expanded rapidly outside Moscow, targeting provincial shoppers with low to middle incomes instead of the more prosperous inhabitants of Russia's capital, and kept a tight rein on costs, leaving it ahead of competitors.

Only 32 of Magnit's more than 6,000 stores are in Moscow.

Like-for-like sales rose 7.1 percent in the three months to end-September and 4.6 percent in the first nine months of the year, improving on a growth rate of 3.5 percent in the first half of the year.

Growth in mature stores was driven by a 6.3 percent rise in average spending per customer in the third quarter, while the number of purchases edged up 0.7 percent, Magnit said in a statement.

Total sales, including the contribution from newer stores, rose 33 percent in January-September to over $10 billion, with growth accelerating in September to 36 percent from 34 percent in the previous month as it stepped up store openings.

Russian retail sales growth has been losing pace over the past months, with the latest reading at 4.3 percent for August after a rise of 5.4 percent in July, official data showed.

Russian consumer confidence worsened in the third quarter, with VTB analysts saying the sentiment was dented by global economic woes, accelerated inflation and a weaker rouble.

Magnit's chief rival X5, contending with operational and management issues after a recent strategy change, is expected to report flat to negative like-for-like sales in the third quarter on Thursday, while its total revenues are seen rising by 13 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Last month Magnit, whose biggest shareholder is its founder and chief executive Sergei Galitskiy, raised its full-year sales growth guidance for 2012 to 30-32 percent from 30 percent, against X5's target of 15 percent, and said that it expected growth to slow to 25-27 percent next year due to a high base for comparison.

It said at the time guidance for 2013 was subject to change at the end of October or in November.

Magnit had 6,119 stores at the end of September - 1,352 more than a year ago and more than any other Russian retailer. It generated $7.8 billion in full-year 2011 sales.