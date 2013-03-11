MOSCOW, March 11 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Monday its February sales grew 25.9 percent, year-on-year, to 41.9 billion roubles ($1.36 billion).

The company opened 74 stores last month, bringing its total number of shops to 6,995, compared to 5,380 a year ago, it said in a statement.

In January, its sales rose 32.6 percent to 41.3 billion roubles.