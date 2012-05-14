MOSCOW May 14 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit reported on Monday a 2 7.78 p ercent year-on-year increase in April sales compared to a rise of 32 .5 per cent in March.

Sales in total were 34.5 billion roubles, up 21.8 percent in dollar terms, Magnit said in a statement, adding it increased selling space by 33.8 percent, year-on-year.

In the first four months of the year, Magnit's consolidated revenue increased by 32.4 percent in rouble terms, compared to a year ago.

Magnit expects sales to rise by 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent growth rate in 2011.