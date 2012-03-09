SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 7.1 in magnitude occurred in the Pacific Ocean off Vanuatu on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage.

The quake occurred at a depth of 22.9 miles (36.8 km), the USGS said, and was centered 128 miles (206 km) southeast of the capital Port Vila, or about 1,800 km (1,120 miles) east of the Australian coast.

A police official in Port Vila reached by telephone said there had been no reports of damage.

"We have had no reports of any damage here," the official said.

Based on historical data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a widespread destructive tsunami.

