Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
SYDNEY An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no threat of a Pacific-wide tsunami after the quake.
The quake struck at a depth of about 35 km (22 miles) around Bohol island, to the north of Mindanao island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Ed Davies)
MOSCOW St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station has reopened after being shut for several hours following an anonymous bomb warning, Russian agency RIA Novosti said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.