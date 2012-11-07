RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
LONDON Nov 7 Magnolia Petroleum PLC : * Drilling has commenced at the jake 2-11 1h and the jake 2-11 tfh wells
operated by Statoil ASA * Total drill costs for the jake wells are estimated at US$10,215,000 each * Advised by Statoil that four further "jake" wells are scheduled to spud early
2013
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.