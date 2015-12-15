BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Dec 15 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, amid a prolonged slump in oil prices that has depleted the company's cash flows.
The company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in April 2016. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.