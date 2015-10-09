BRIEF-Orbite and MidCap Financial enter amendment to credit facilities
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
Oct 9 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it hired advisers to explore strategic options and suspended monthly dividends on its preferred stock.
The company hired PJT Partners LP as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date