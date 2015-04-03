April 3 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter
Resources Corp said it may face enforcement action by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following
investigations related to its financial reporting in 2012 and
2013.
Magnum Hunter said it received on March 24 a 'wells Notice'
from the SEC's Division of Enforcement about the regulators
making a preliminary decision to recommend an enforcement case
against the company.
A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC
investigation before an enforcement action is filed, and gives a
recipient one last chance to persuade regulators not to file a
lawsuit.
Notices were also sent to Chief Executive Gary Evans and J.
Raleigh Bailes Sr., the former chairman of the company's audit
committee and chief financial officer at the time when Magnum
Hunter decided to dismiss its prior independent registered
public accounting firm and its former chief accounting officer.
In April 2013, the SEC asked Magnum Hunter for documents
related to its internal controls and change in outside auditors
in 2012 and 2013.
The company received subpoenas related to the matter in
December 2013 and last year.
Magnum Hunter said in a regulatory filing on Friday it was
unable to determine the amount of any potential monetary
penalties or any other impact as a result of the proposed
enforcement action. (1.usa.gov/1F9WIvo)
The company said it intended to respond with the reason why
it believes an enforcement action against it should not be
taken.
Magnum Hunter's shares closed at $2.80 on Thursday. The
stock has fallen 64 percent since June, when oil prices started
falling.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)