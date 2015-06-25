June 25 Oil and natural gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it expected to raise $600-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in its natural gas gathering subsidiary, Eureka Hunter Holdings.

The potential deal would allow Magnum Hunter to restructure its balance sheet and improve its current liquidity position, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1LEbpvK) Magnum Hunter had $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $951 million as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)