June 25 Oil and natural gas producer Magnum
Hunter Resources Corp said it expected to raise
$600-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in its
natural gas gathering subsidiary, Eureka Hunter Holdings.
The potential deal would allow Magnum Hunter to restructure
its balance sheet and improve its current liquidity position,
the company said. (1.usa.gov/1LEbpvK)
Magnum Hunter had $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents
and total debt of $951 million as of March 31, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)