WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 23 Oil and natural gas
producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said on Friday it
has cut all capital spending amidst plunging commodity prices,
expecting prices to remain low for at least the next year.
"When you're in a death spiral of prices in this business,
you're crazy to be spending money," Chief Executive Gary Evans
said on a conference call with investors. "We're not spending
any money right now."
Magnum's board plans to meet on Monday to discuss 2015
budget plans. At most the company will spend $100 million this
year, Evans said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)