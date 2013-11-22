Nov 22 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp :
* On November 19, units prc Williston llc and Williston hunter
nd, entered into
purchase and sale agreement with euduro operating llc
* Under the purchase and sale agreement, the purchase price for
the North
Dakota properties is $45 million payable in cash - SEC filing
* Entered into a nineteenth amendment to second amended and
restated credit
agreement
* Under credit agreement borrowing base can be increased or
decreased up to a
maximum commitment level of $750 million
* Under deal, units will sell right title & interest in certain
oil & gas
assets in about 30,000 acres and about 180 wells
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage