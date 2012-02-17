Feb 17 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
said its unit purchased acreage in Utica for $24.8
million from an undisclosed seller, sending its shares up as
much as 7 percent.
The leasehold mineral interests mostly lie in Noble County,
Ohio, close to the unit's existing assets. Magnum paid $2,037
per acre and acquired 15,558 gross acres.
"The acreage price compares favorably with recent
acquisitions," brokerage MLV & Co wrote in a note to clients.
"Given Magnum Hunter's expanded credit facility and solid
liquidity position, we believe this bolt on is a positive value
addition for the company," it added.
The brokerage raised its rating on the company's stock by $2
to $9.
On Wednesday, the company expanded its senior bank credit
facility and said it remains fully funded on its 2012 capital
budget of $200 million.
Houston-based Magnum Hunter's shares, which have gained
about 61 percent in the last three months, were trading up 4
percent at $7.19 on Friday morning on the New York Stock
Exchange. They had touched a high of $7.45 earlier in the
session.