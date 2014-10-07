BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BUDAPEST Oct 7 Magyar Telekom said on Tuesday it did not expect to pay a dividend on its 2014 profits due to its gearing level and the current operating environment.
"Based on the Company's dividend policy of maintaining its net debt ratio (net debt to total capital) within the 30-40 percent range, the Group's financial position and the current operating and business environment and conditions, the Company believes that it will not be in a position to pay a dividend after 2014 results," it said in a statement.
The company's gearing stood at 42.5 percent at the end of the second quarter.
At 0840 GMT, its shares were down 1.1 percent at 357 forints ($1.47) on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which dropped 0.6 percent. (1 US dollar = 243.41 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi