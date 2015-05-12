BUDAPEST May 12 Magyar Telekom on Tuesday first-quarter net profit roughly halved from a year ago, below expectations, and that its exit from the household natural gas market meant it no longer expected revenue growth for 2015.

Net profit for the first three months came in at 2.5 billion forints ($9.17 million), down from 4.8 billion forints in the same period last year and below analyst forecasts for 3.4 billion forints in a poll by financial website portfolio.hu.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 4.8 percent to 42.47 billion forints, slightly above market expectations. ($1 = 272.6400 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)