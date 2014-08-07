BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
BUDAPEST Aug 7 Magyar Telekom improved its guidance on Thursday for 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to a decline of no more than 3 percent from last year versus a 3-6 percent fall projected earlier.
"The raising of EBITDA guidance is predominantly driven by our efforts to improve gross margin, along with the slight improvement that we are witnessing in the household spending power in Hungary," Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the company's earnings note.
Last year EBITDA came in at 179.5 billion forints. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.