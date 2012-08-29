BUDAPEST Aug 29 Hungary's Magyar Telekom
will sell its 100 percent-owned radio network operator
Pro-M Zrt. for 19.9 billion forints ($88.9 million) at the end
of August, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Magyar Telekom, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom
, said the buyer of Pro-M, operator of a professional
mobile radio network used mainly by emergency services, was
state-owned National Infocommunications Service Co.
Magyar Telekom earlier this month posted a 10.7 billion
forint profit on revenue of 145 billion in the second quarter,
missing expectations, and said it would raise prices and cut
costs.
($1 = 223.7537 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)