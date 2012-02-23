BUDAPEST Feb 23 Hungarian group Magyar
Telekom proposed a dividend of 50 forints ($0.23) per
share on its 2011 results, in line with what it paid a year
earlier despite making a net loss last year, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
"The proposed 50 forint per share dividend is in line with
the company's dividend policy, which aims to keep gearing in the
30-40 percent range," it said in a statement.
"Moreover, the proposed dividend level also factors in the
2011 financial situation of the group, its cash-generation, as
well as the impact of the special tax levied on the
telecommunications sector," it said.
Earlier the company reported a full-year 2011 loss after tax
changes and an impairment loss on its Macedonia operation
following a reassessment of fair value saw it post a
fourth-quarter loss of 40.3 billion forints.
($1 = 218.19 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)