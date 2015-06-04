By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, June 4 Magyar Telekom
expects rising dividend payments for the next three years of
results with management committed to paying at least 15 forints
($0.0541) a share for this year, the company told Reuters.
Majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, Magyar
Telekom said in February it expected to pay a dividend next
year, having withheld payments for the past two years due to tax
rises and the cost of acquiring radio frequencies.
"Management is committed to paying at least 15 forints per
share dividend on 2015 results," Magyar Telekom's investor
relations department said in response to Reuters questions.
"In the years to 2017 we see a rising dividend path, our
goal is to reach at least 50 billion forints in free cashflow by
that year."
The median of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters predicts dividends worth 13.33 forints per share on 2015
results, rising to 25.14 forints per share for the following
year and 27.14 forints for earnings in 2017.
A proposed change in tax laws, which would grant telecoms
companies tax allowances in return for infrastructure
investments from this year, could also benefit the company if
the bill is enacted by parliament.
"Our revenue, free cashflow and EBITDA guidance (for 2015)
were based on the utility tax remaining unchanged," the company
said.
Magyar Telekom expects no revenue growth this year compared
to 2014 levels having said it will withdraw from the residential
gas supply market, due to regulatory changes.
It will withdraw from that market in August but has said it
will set up an external energy services joint venture to supply
business customers with the overall effect to leave group
revenue flat compared with last year. It had previously expected
growth of up to 3 percent.
Magyar Telekom said the government's drive to set up a state
holding company to supply households with cheaper energy might
also affect its presence in the residential electricity market.
"The exit from the residential gas business does not have a
direct impact on our residential electricity service at the
moment, so it will continue to be provided by us," it said.
"However, we remain watchful as to how any future
developments in the market environment might impact our
operations, and if deemed necessary, be swift to take
appropriate action," it said.
Magyar Telekom's share price has risen 8.8 percent over the
past three months according to Thomson Reuters data,
outperforming the main Hungarian market index.
($1 = 277.25 forints)
