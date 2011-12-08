BUDAPEST Dec 8 Hungary's Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it had placed a bid to secure the rights to an unused spectrum of the 900 MHz frequency band, which can serve cellular communications services.

"Magyar Telekom... filed an auction bid with the National Media and Infocommunications Authority for an unused spectrum in the 900 MHz frequency band, relating to the provision of radio communications services," the firm said in a statement on the web site of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

"The spectrum can be utilised in a technology-neutral manner, allowing for the installation and operation of GSM, UMTS, LTE and/or WiMAX mobile networks," it said.

Shares of Magyar Telekom, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom traded 1.6 percent higher at 515 forints on the Budapest bourse at 1431 GMT, versus a 0.4 percent rise in the overall market. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mike Nesbit)