BUDAPEST Nov 7 Magyar Telekom does not expect its gearing to improve in the coming months from the third quarter's 42.7 percent but will aim to lower it to a target range of 30-40 percent, its chief financial officer said.

"This does not even include the frequency payment that took place in October. There is another tender coming, so what we can see now is that the current 42.7 percent situation will not improve in the coming months," Janos Szabo told a news briefing on Thursday.

Szabo said the company aimed to lower its gearing and improve its cash-generating capacity next year. He said it was too early to speculate about its 2013 dividend level given the uncertainties of future mobile frequency licence costs.

The company's gearing rose above the 30-40 percent range targeted in its dividend policy in the third quarter partly due to the increased financial liabilities booked for future annual frequency fees. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)