BUDAPEST Nov 7 Magyar Telekom does
not expect its gearing to improve in the coming months from the
third quarter's 42.7 percent but will aim to lower it to a
target range of 30-40 percent, its chief financial officer said.
"This does not even include the frequency payment that took
place in October. There is another tender coming, so what we can
see now is that the current 42.7 percent situation will not
improve in the coming months," Janos Szabo told a news briefing
on Thursday.
Szabo said the company aimed to lower its gearing and
improve its cash-generating capacity next year. He said it was
too early to speculate about its 2013 dividend level given the
uncertainties of future mobile frequency licence costs.
The company's gearing rose above the 30-40 percent range
targeted in its dividend policy in the third quarter partly due
to the increased financial liabilities booked for future annual
frequency fees.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)