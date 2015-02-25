BUDAPEST Feb 25 Magyar Telekom will
buy alternative telecoms provider GTS Hungary from its majority
owner, Deutsche Telekom, for a cash and debt free
purchase price of around 42 million euros ($48 million), it said
on Wednesday.
"We plan to fully integrate GTS Hungary's operation to the
Magyar Telekom Group within a couple of years providing
opportunities to reach fixed and mobile cross-selling
possibilities, leveraging better our wholesale and IT operations
and also cost synergies thanks to process, network and headcount
rationalisation," it said in a statement.
In 2014, GTS Hungary had revenues worth around 10 billion
forints ($37 million) and EBITDA of about 2.5 billion. Magyar
Telekom said the main aim of the acquisition was to further
strengthen its market position in the business segment.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
($1 = 268.7 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by David Evans)