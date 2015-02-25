* To pay at least HUF 15/shr on 2015 earnings

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 Magyar Telekom expects to resume dividend payments on its 2015 results, the Deutsche Telekom unit said on Wednesday, adding that it planned to pay at least 15 forints per share.

The company has said it would not pay a dividend on 2014 earnings as its gearing exceeds a 30-40 percent target range. At the end of 2014, it stood at 45.7 percent.

Fourth-quarter 2014 net profit rose to 1.54 billion forints ($5.74 million) from 253 million a year ago, Magyar Telekom said, mainly as it incurred lower costs due to the ongoing headcount reduction, than in the same period a year ago.

However, it was below a 2.6 billion forint analyst forecast in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Fourth-quarter revenues dropped 0.3 percent to 165.26 billion forints, dragged down by a decline in voice, energy resale and information technology revenues.

But for 2015, the company targets an up to 3 percent revenue rise from last year's 626.4 billion forints ($2.34 billion).

"This will be achieved by migrating customers to bundled packages in fixed line and also in mobile and thus increasing the contribution of TV, fixed broadband and mobile data," it said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said the consolidation of GTS Hungary it bought from Deutsche Telekom for around 42 million euros would also boost revenues by about one percent.

However, Magyar Telekom expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall by up to 3 percent from 181.2 billion forints last year due partly to job cuts that will cost about 8 billion forints this year.

For 2017, the company, which has a market capitalisation of $1.47 billion, expects EBITDA to come in higher than previously forecast, exceeding last year's 181.2 billion forints, due partly to the impact of the current job cuts.

"We also expect to be able to leverage the acceleration of fixed network development in terms of improved market positions in Hungary," it said.

"The Company now targets a reported EBITDA of at least HUF 185 billion and while keeping our Capex target of around HUF 80 billion unchanged, we also increase our free cash flow target to at least HUF 50 billion."

Magyar Telekom shares have gained 12.4 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip index, which rose 5.5 percent. ($1 = 268.0800 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)