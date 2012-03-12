BUDAPEST, March 12 Magyar Telekom
has appealed the result of an auction of unused
spectrum in the 900 MHz band where a state group led by the
National Post won a licence to become the fourth mobile phone
operator in Hungary.
"Due to legal errors in the auction process and the
decision, Magyar Telekom filed a petition with the Metropolitan
Court, requesting that the Court annul the designation of the
Consortium as an auction winner and certain relating
requirements of the final decision; and that the Court suspend
the enforceability of these same provisions," it said on Monday.
It said the appeal did not affect its obligation to pay the
auction price of 10.9 billion Hungarian forints ($49
million)plus value-added tax for two frequency blocks it had won
at the same auction.
In January, the National Telecommunications Authority said a
state consortium including the National Post, state-owned
electricity firm MVM and state development bank MFB had won the
right to enter the mobile market as a fourth service provider.
($1 = 221.8 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)