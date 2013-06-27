BUDAPEST, June 27 Magyar Telekom cut
its profit guidance for 2013 after parliament passed the
government's latest budget adjustments, including a tax increase
on telecommunications companies.
The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said on
Thursday its 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), would fall 9-12 percent from last
year, worse than its original estimate for a 4-7 percent
decline.
In all, it expects its telecommunications tax bill to be
about 25 billion Hungarian forints ($109.55 million) this year
and 28 billion in 2014, based on a preliminary assessment.
At 1145 GMT, the company's shares were down 2.1 percent at
321 forints on the Budapest stock market, underperforming the
blue chip index, which was flat.
($1 = 228.2062 Hungarian forints)
