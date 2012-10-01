BUDAPEST Oct 1 Magyar Telekom will
lay off 500 workers by the end of this year at a cost of about 6
billion forints ($27.08 million)to cut costs, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
The Deutsche Telekom unit said it expected to
shave 5.6 percent off total workforce costs, excluding severance
payments next year compared with 2011 spending levels.
The layoffs do not include the employment termination of
executives and workers retiring, the company said.
It said employees remaining with the company would receive a
4 percent wage increase next year to maintain the real value of
their income.
Magyar Telekom shares closed at 425 forints on the Budapest
Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1 = 221.58 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Heavens)