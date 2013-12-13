BUDAPEST Dec 13 Magyar Telekom is
taking out a five-year loan worth 200 million euros from the
European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance fixed-line and mobile
network development projects, the company said in a statement on
Friday.
Magyar Telekom said it would secure the loan, denominated in
Hungarian forints, through its majority owner, Deutsche Telekom
, which is acting as a financial intermediary in the
transaction.
"The purpose of the loan is the modernisation and further
development of Magyar Telekom's telecommunications networks,
which will contribute to a significant expansion in the
availability of developed fixed-line and mobile broadband
infrastructure," it said in a statement.
The company said it would implement the projects financed
with the loan in a three-year period through 2016.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)