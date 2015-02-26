BUDAPEST Feb 26 Magyar Telekom
expects its gearing to return to within a 30 to 40 percent
target range set in its dividend policy in 2016, enabling it to
return to dividend payments, Chief Financial Officer Janos Szabo
told a news conference on Thursday.
On Wednesday the Deutsche Telekom unit said it
would resume dividend payments on its 2015 results, flagging at
least 15 forints per share after no payout on last year's
earnings.
Szabo said the company would review its presence in the
retail energy segment, where it provides electricity and gas
resale services to household telecoms service subscribers, after
a state-owned holding company enters the market later this year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)