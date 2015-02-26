BUDAPEST Feb 26 Magyar Telekom expects its gearing to return to within a 30 to 40 percent target range set in its dividend policy in 2016, enabling it to return to dividend payments, Chief Financial Officer Janos Szabo told a news conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday the Deutsche Telekom unit said it would resume dividend payments on its 2015 results, flagging at least 15 forints per share after no payout on last year's earnings.

Szabo said the company would review its presence in the retail energy segment, where it provides electricity and gas resale services to household telecoms service subscribers, after a state-owned holding company enters the market later this year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)