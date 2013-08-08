* Revenues rise by 7.9 pct y/y
* Upgrades full-year revenue outlook
* Profit guidance maintained
BUDAPEST, Aug 8 Magyar Telekom
reported on Thursday a 14.3 percent increase in second-quarter
net profit that beat market forecasts as revenue growth
surpassed expectations while financial and amortisation expenses
declined from a year ago.
Net profit for the three-month period came in at 12.2
billion forints ($54.26 million), up from 10.7 billion forints a
year earlier and also above analyst forecasts for 11.5 billion
forints in a recent survey by financial news website
portfolio.hu.
The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said
revenues grew by 7.9 percent year-on-year, more than double the
pace analysts had expected.
"Revenue development reflects the significant increase in
revenues both from energy services and mobile equipment sales,
the growing revenues from SI/IT (systems integration/information
technology) services and the improving underlying performance of
Telekom Hungary," the company said.
"Net income increased...primarily due to lower financial
expenses and lower depreciation and amortisation expenses driven
by the lower fixed-asset base," it said.
The company said financial expenses declined from the
previous year due to lower foreign exchange losses and lower
interest rates that offset the increase in its net debt.
Magyar Telekom upgraded its full-year revenue guidance to an
unspecified level of increase from no change expected earlier.
However it left its recent forecast for a 9-12 percent annual
decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) unchanged.
"In Hungary, besides further strengthening our market
position across all key segments, thanks to our retention
efforts, we have managed to minimise churn in the high-margin
fixed voice segment and limit ARPU (average revenue per user)
erosion in the mobile business," Chief Executive Christopher
Mattheisen said.
The company's profitability has come under pressure from new
taxes on the telecommunications sector, which boosted its
special tax bill to 18.2 billion forints in the first half from
12.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Magyar Telekom shares finished trade at 322 forints on the
Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 224.84 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Matt Driskill)