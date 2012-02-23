* Reviews Macedonia unit fair value after outlook change

* Tax, other one-offs also drag firm to full-year loss

* Sees revenues flat to down 2 pct in 2012, weaker profit

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Hungarian group Magyar Telekom swung to a full-year loss after tax changes and an impairment loss on its Macedonia operation following a reassessment of fair value saw it post a fourth-quarter loss of 40.3 billion forints ($185 million).

"The main reason for the impairment is a 15-25 percent reduction in the 10-year revenue growth plans of the Macedonia segment prepared in 2011, compared to the plans prepared a year before," the company said.

Analysts polled by business news website portfolio.hu had expected a quarterly loss of 8.9 billion forints due to the costs of a contracts investigation and a special tax levied on the telecommunications sector in Hungary.

Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, posted a net profit of 7.48 billion forints in the 2010 period.

The company had said in November it would book a 15 billion forint charge in the fourth quarter due to changes in the corporate tax code.

Magyar Telekom's full-year net loss was 7.5 billion forints, as a 2 percent annual decline in revenues was compounded by one-offs such as the Macedonia impairment, legal expenses and a higher tax bill.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 1.6 percent to 159 billion forints, above forecasts, as a modest decline in mobile revenues was offset by higher sales in the fixed line and systems integration, information technology segments.

Full-year revenue was down 2 percent to 598 billion forints, better than Magyar Telekom's guidance for a 3-5 percent decline.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 1.3 percent.

For 2012, the company forecast a further deterioration in profitability due to a weaker economy and as new, lower margin business segments dilute its earnings.

"Although we foresee revenues to be in the range of flat to a maximum decline of 2 percent year-on-year, underlying EBITDA is expected to deteriorate by 4-6 percent in 2012," chairman and chief executive Christopher Mattheisen said.

"CAPEX, excluding spectrum acquisitions, is expected to remain in line with 2011 to support our ongoing network modernisation and internal projects to improve efficiency." ($1 = 218.1898 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)