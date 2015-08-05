* Q2 net 12.5 billion forints vs f'cast 10.6 billion

* EBITDA 52.18 billion forints vs f'cast 51.2 billion

* Sees full-year EBITDA down by up to 3 percent (Adds detail, CEO comments, share price)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 Magyar Telekom's second-quarter net profit grew from a year ago, beating analysts forecasts for a slight decline, the company said on Wednesday, adding it maintained its financial expectations for this year.

Net profit rose to 12.5 billion forints ($43.9 million) from 11.6 billion in the same period last year, compared with analyst forecasts for 10.6 billion in a poll by financial website portfolio.hu.

In a statement posted on the Budapest Stock Exchange website, Magyar Telekom said its operating profit was up 1.5 percent year on year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 5.2 percent to 52.18 billion forints, in line with market expectations of 51.2 billion.

The Deutsche Telekom unit stuck to previous guidance for full-year EBITDA to drop by up to 3 percent from 181.2 billion forints last year, with revenue broadly unchanged and capital expenditure up sharply.

System integration and information technology services were the driving forces of the latest results, as were energy services, mobile data and equipment sales, while voice and business customers were more difficult.

As announced earlier, the company is withdrawing from the residential gas market in August and is setting up energy services to business customers in an external joint venture.

The company began to upgrade its network for fixed-line high-speed Internet in Hungary, which will increase capex by more than a fifth this year, although most of the programme is yet to commence, Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said.

"The vast majority of the planned investment is still ahead of us and we expect a significant pick-up in capex in the second half of this year," Mattheisen said.

Magyar Telekom shares have gained 23 percent this year according to Thomson Reuters data, closing at 413 forints on Wednesday, but have underperformed the blue chip index which is up 39 percent. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)