BUDAPEST Aug 5 Magyar Telekom's second-quarter net profit grew from a year ago, it said on Wednesday, beating analysts forecasts for a slight drop in profits.

Net profit rose to 12.5 billion forints ($43.9 million) from 11.6 billion forints in the same period last year, compared to analyst forecasts for 10.6 billion forints in a poll by financial website portfolio.hu.

Operating profit was up 1.5 percent year on year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 5.2 percent to 52.18 billion forints, in line with market expectations of 51.2 billion. ($1 = 284.7300 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)