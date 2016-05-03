(Adds more detail, comments from CEO, shares)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST May 3 Magyar Telekom reported on Tuesday a 245 percent surge in first-quarter net profit to 11.46 billion forints ($42.27 million) that exceeded market expectations, partly boosted by one-off gains.

Analysts had expected quarterly net profit of 8.1 billion forints in a survey by financial news website portfolio.hu. The so called profit attributable to owners of the company's parent, which excludes minority interests, was 10.7 billion forints, up from 2.5 billion in the same period of last year.

The Deutsche Telekom unit said its EBITDA increased by 13.6 percent to 48.2 billion forints in annual terms in the first quarter, as lower costs compensated for lower revenue, while its operating income was boosted by one-offs.

The company sold one of its main office buildings and its media company, Origo, which resulted in one-off gains of 5.1 billion Hungarian forints for the quarter, it said.

"Current performance is in-line with expectations and we are happy to maintain our guidance targets," Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the earnings report.

"The one-off gains in this quarter were as expected and already incorporated into our outlook," he added.

Revenue declined by 7.6 percent to 145.05 billion forints. The company has flagged a fall in revenue this year after its exit from the retail gas business and a move away from full consolidation of revenue from energy services provided to business clients.

Magyar Telekom, which has a market capitalisation of $1.8 billion, expects revenue of 580 to 590 billion forints in 2016, down from 656.3 billion last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is estimated between 187 and 191 billion forints in 2016 after 187.3 billion last year.

The company has said it aimed to lift the dividend paid on its 2016 results to 25 forints per share after 15 forints for 2015, while cutting back on capital expenditure by 10 percent each this year and next.

Five out of 10 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters rate the stock as "buy," while two analysts have assigned "strong buy" recommendations.

The company's shares have gained about 20 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip index, which rose about 14 percent in that period. ($1 = 271.1400 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, editing by David Evans)