BUDAPEST Feb 24 Magyar Telekom
reported fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion forints ($12
million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts as revenue growth
outpaced market expectations.
Analysts in a recent survey by local financial news website
portfolio.hu had expected quarterly net profit of 2.9 billion
forints, versus 1.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The Deutsche Telekom unit said it aimed to lift
the dividend paid on its 2016 results to 25 forints per share
after a proposed 15 forint per share for 2015.
($1 = 281.5 forints)
