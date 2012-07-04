By Ketan Bondre
| MUMBAI, July 4
MUMBAI, July 4 India's Maharashtra State Power
Generation Co Ltd, or Mahagenco, has scrapped the bidding for
equipment to supply and build a 1,220 MW power plant after
putting the 46 billion rupee ($843 million) project on the
backburner due to unavailability of gas, three company sources
told Reuters.
A shortage of available gas in India has stranded gas-based
power projects which are nearing completion with a combined
capacity of around 7,000 MW, exacerbating a power shortage in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Power equipment makers including Bharat Heavy Electricals
, Larsen & Toubro and BGR Energy
had bid for the contract to design, supply and build the
proposed expansion of the project in Uran in western India, the
sources said.
Spokesmen at Mahagenco and Larsen & Toubro declined to
comment, while officials from Bharat Heavy Electricals and BGR
Energy were not immediately available for a comment.
Mahagenco sought bids for the equipment during the fiscal
year that ended in March 2011 and cancelled the process after
conducting technical qualifications for the bidders because the
Indian government could not allocate 5.4 million British thermal
units (mmBtu) of gas for the project, said one of the sources,
adding that the deposit money was returned to the bidders.
All of the sources declined to be identified, citing the
sensitivity of the matter.
India apportions natural gas produced in the country to
fertiliser, power and industrial companies, but falling gas
output at the offshore KG basin field operated by Reliance
Industries has disrupted the plans of many would-be
customers.
State-run Mahagenco first proposed the expansion of its
plant at Uran in 2004. Its existing 672 MW plant at the site is
running at 50-70 percent of its designed capacity because it
can't get enough gas, one of the sources said.
($1 = 54.53 Rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Tony Munroe)