SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Basis Point) - Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Co Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of Adani Enterprises, has closed a Rs17.5bn (US$314m) financing.

The facility is split between a Rs10bn 15-year term loan and a Rs7.5bn two-year letter of credit.

Three banks took part. State Bank of India came in with Rs7.5bn for the term loan and Rs5.625bn for the LC, while Punjab National Bank provided Rs1.5bn and Rs1.125bn. Oriental Bank of Commerce provided Rs1bn to the term loan and Rs750m to the LC.

Proceeds of the facility, signed on August 17, will be used for laying power transmission lines between Tiroda, Koradi, Akola and Aurangabad in western India's Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)