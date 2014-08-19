KUALA LUMPUR Aug 19 Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has hired four banks for a subordinated perpetual sukuk to raise 1 billion ringgit(317.26 million US dollar), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, HSBC Amanah Malaysia, Citigroup and Maybank have been elected as joint bookrunners and lead managers for the perpetual sukuk, said IFR.

The sukuk musharaka has been rated AA2 by Kuala Lumpur-based RAM Ratings and MAHB will hold investor meetings on Aug. 25, it added.

Malaysia Airlines and Boustead Holdings have in the past issued perpetual sukuk, which has does not have a limit on its tenure and is regarded as equity instead of debt.

MAHB, which counts Malaysian state investor Khazanah as one of its major shareholders, has been expanding offshore and holds interests in four foreign airports, including two in India, one in the Maldives and another in Turkey.

The company last went to the market to raise $298 million by selling new shares in April. (1 US dollar = 3.1520 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)