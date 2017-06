Bollywood actress Lara Dutta (L) and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi pose for a picture during the launch of Dutta's official website in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

MUMBAI Mahesh Bhupathi and his actress wife Lara Dutta have become first-time parents to a baby girl, the tennis player announced on Twitter on Friday.

"ITS A GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @DuttaLara. I Love u....," the doubles specialist tweeted.

The couple got married in February last year, and announced in August that Dutta, 33, was expecting their first child.

Bhupathi, 37, is currently in Melbourne, partnering Rohan Bopanna in the doubles event at the Australian Open. This is his second marriage. He was earlier married to model Shvetha Jaishankar.

Dutta, a former Miss Universe, was last seen in Farhan Akhtar's "Don 2".

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)